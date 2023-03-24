Actually, the doubt ended Wednesday, when Penn State second-year coach Micah Shrewsberry came to terms with Notre Dame to replace long-time coach Mike Brey . But on Friday, the school made it official.

As of Friday morning, there’s no doubt about who will be leading it.

There’s still plenty of conjecture who might be playing for the Notre Dame men’s basketball team in 2023-24.

“We are so excited to have Coach (Shrewsberry) join the Notre Dame family,” Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick said Friday via prepared statement. “Throughout this process, it reaffirmed for me that this job was among the best in the country as we had many great candidates express interest.

“During our two-month process, we weekly reviewed our candidate pool and each week he (Micah) stayed at the top of our list due to his fit at the university and his commitment to the student-athlete experience. Not only do his personal and family values align with the university, but his dedication to the development of each member of his program as well.”

Brey announced his impending resignation on Jan. 19. In his 23rd and final season at ND, the Irish went 2-11 from that point forward and finished 11-21 overall and 3-17 in the ACC.

Shrewsberry will meet the media on Thursday at a time TBD. The event will be broadcast on UND.com and the Notre Dame Athletics YouTube page.

Shrewsberry comes to ND after spending the past two seasons as head coach at Penn State. He reportedly signed a seven-year deal with the Irish, and ND paid his reported $4 million buyout to get him out of his contract at Penn State.

“I’m very excited to be joining the University of Notre Dame family,” Shrewsberry, a 46-year-old Indianapolis, said. “The combination of top-notch academics, plus a long storied history of success on the basketball court, made this a very attractive job for me.

“The power of the Notre Dame brand, and the passionate alumni family, will allow us to recruit the brightest student-athletes from coast to coast. I can’t wait to get to campus and begin connecting with the students, faculty and staff which make this place special.”

He connected with November signee Markus Burton, a point guard from Mishawaka (Ind.) Penn High School on the phone Wednesday night. Burton, who will enroll at ND in June, wholeheartedly embraced the hire.