Notre Dame makes official Deland McCullough's hiring as running backs coach

After hours of uncertainty last weekend, when the New York Giants made a run at pending Notre Dame running backs coach Deland McCullough, the ND athletic department rolled out an official announcement Friday morning.

McCullough officially succeeds Lance Taylor, who left the Irish after three seasons last month to become the offensive coordinator at Louisville.

“Deland is as dynamic as you will find in our game when it comes to helping players reach, and at times even exceed, their potential,” Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said.

“I have admired his work from a distance for several years, and I am so excited for our running backs to be able to bring in a coach who is going to get the most out of them on the field and also help them achieve their goals off of the field.”

Most recently McCullough returned to Indiana University for a second tour of duty, in 2021, after coaching the Hoosiers’ running backs from 2011 to 2016. He added the title of associate head coach in his second iteration there.

In between McCullough coached running backs at USC in 2017 and for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2018-20, picking up a Super Bowl right after the 2019 season.

For more on McCullough's background, revisit our story from Jan. 31.

The 49-year-old Pittsburgh native becomes the fifth staff addition to be formally announced, joining special teams coach Brian Mason, offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, defensive line coach Al Washington and wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey.

Still pending is the hiring of tight ends coach Gerad Parker. Notre Dame’s seventh and presumably final full-time staff hiring of the offseason will be Freeman’s replacement for himself as defensive coordinator/linebackers coach.

A source has told Inside ND Sports that Cincinnati Bengals linebackers coach Al Golden remains the leading candidate. The Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday’s Super Bowl.