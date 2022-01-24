Notre Dame officially hires wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey

The selection of Chansi Stuckey as Notre Dame's next wide receivers coach became official Monday afternoon.

“Chansi brings a diverse skill set to our staff,” Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said in a statement released by the university's athletic department. “He has NFL playing experience, and also has the ability to connect with our players and push them to develop their craft. I believe with him leading the way, we can build the best receiver room in the country.”

Stuckey, 38, comes to Notre Dame after spending one season as Baylor's wide receivers coach. He began his coaching career two years prior at Clemson in 2019 as a graduate assistant.

Former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn, who played with Stuckey in 2009 for the Cleveland Browns, spoke highly of Stuckey.

Stuckey is the third new addition to Notre Dame's staff to be formally announced following special teams coordinator Brian Mason and offensive line coach Harry Hiestand. Notre Dame has not yet officially announced Al Washington as its next defensive line coach.

Freeman still needs to identify a defensive coordinator and running backs coach to complete his 2022 coaching staff.