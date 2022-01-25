Al Washington gets the green light from ND to get down to business

The most critical aspect in the timing of making Al Washington’s hiring official Tuesday is how much impact he’ll be able to make for the balance of the week.

Notre Dame’s newly anointed defensive line coach/defensive run game coordinator can finally get out and visit the high schools of 2023 recruits in person before the NCAA’s contact period window closes at the end of the week.

He’ll also be able to talk to prospects in person in an official capacity Saturday, when Notre Dame hosts its junior day recruiting event.

And Washington has a history on the Power 5 level of being an elite recruiter.

“I have seen firsthand how talented Al Washington is as a coach,” Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said. “He is a great teacher and developer of his players on the field, but is just as impressive in how he goes about building great men off the field.

"On top of that, he is a passionate recruiter whose work in that area is going to help us compete for a national title.”

Washington, 37, is the fourth confirmed hiring of Freeman and the third in the past two days. He replaces 12-year Irish assistant coach Mike Elston, who left to join head coach Jim Harbaugh at Michigan earlier this month.

Washington, meanwhile, joins special teams coordinator Brian Mason, offensive line coach Harry Hiestand and wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey.

Freeman is still searching for his next defensive coordinator, with the field narrowing to a final four, and a running backs coach.

For more on Washington's background, revisit our story from earlier this month.

Even though Washington wasn’t renewed at Ohio State, where he served as linebackers coach the past three seasons, he has been in demand. Had Freeman not pursued Washington, there’s a chance he would have ended up on Georgia’s coaching staff.

And last offseason, Washington turned down a chance to be Tennessee’s defensive coordinator, to stay with the Buckeyes.

As a player, Washington was a three-year starter and four-year letter-winner as a defensive tackle for Boston College (2002-05). He finished his career with 74 tackles, six sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss.

The Eagles won eight or more games in all four of his years and were unbeaten in four bowl games. He graduated in 2006 with a degree in sociology. At Columbus (Ohio) Bishop Watterson, Washington was the 2001 co-Defensive Player of the Year in Ohio's Division II and led the Eagles to the state championship game.