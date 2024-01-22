Rivals ranks Viliamu-Asa as the No. 2 inside linebacker and No. 19 overall in the 2024 class. Viliamu-Asa becomes the first five-star freshman to enroll at Notre Dame since offensive tackle Blake Fisher in the 2021 class.

The Notre Dame football signee and early enrolled freshman maintained his five-star rating Monday when Rivals started to reveal its final ratings and rankings for prospects in the 2024 class.

Viliamu-Asa moved up three spots in the overall ranking since he made his five-star debut at No. 22 overall in December. Viliamu-Asa, a product of Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco, continued to impress at the All-America Bowl earlier this month. His overall ranking is the highest for a Notre Dame signee since the 2013 class when linebacker Jaylon Smith (No. 3) and running back Greg Bryant (No. 19) inked with the Irish.

Viliamu-Asa recorded 114 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one interception, and three pass breakups in 13 games as a senior at St. John Bosco. He also caught three passes for touchdowns for a total of 37 yards.

"For a long time, the people at powerhouse Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco said Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa could end up as the best defensive player in program history and the Notre Dame signee has proven it time and again," said Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney. "He’s mature and serious about what he wants to accomplish on and off the field. Viliamu-Asa goes out and delivers every single time. Whether he’s blitzing, dropping in coverage or running sideline-to-sideline, the five-star linebacker can do it all. He could be special in South Bend."

Rivals will release its final Rivals250 on Tuesday. Final offensive and defensive position rankings will be revealed Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Notre Dame entered the week with the ninth-ranked class in the country of 23 signees: one five-star recruit, 17 four-star recruits and five three-star recruits.

