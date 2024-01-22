The tweet in which Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng announced he would be visiting Notre Dame football for its junior day this past Saturday has more than 100 retweets and 1,000 likes. Before the top-ranked outside linebacker in the 2025 class stepped foot on Notre Dame’s campus, he could already feel the appreciation. “First of all, that’s love,” Owusu-Boateng said Sunday following his visit. “Getting so much love from the Notre Dame fan base means a lot to me. To see that they really want me to come by a part of that program and leave behind a great legacy.” SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTcyMTMyNjI5OSZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

