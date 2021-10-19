Notre Dame junior quarterback Brendon Clark to transfer from Fighting Irish
Notre Dame is losing a piece to its chaotic quarterback puzzle.
Junior Brendon Clark announced his decision to transfer from the program on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon, one day after head coach Brian Kelly mentioned his name in a press conference setting for the first time since fall camp.
Clark has been battling a nagging knee injury he first had ACL surgery on in high school. He had another surgery on the same knee after the 2020 season. He has been slowly working his way back into game shape since the summer.
Clark thanked Kelly and the Notre Dame coaching staff in his announcement post. He stated he is "beyond grateful" for the relationships he formed as a football player and student at Notre Dame.
Clark arrived in South Bend as a three-star recruit in the class of 2019 out of Midlothian (Va.) Manchester High School. He appeared in two games as a true freshman and one as a sophomore. He logged career statistics of six rushes for 29 yards and 2 of 4 passing for 29 yards and a touchdown.
Clark stacked up as Notre Dame's fourth-string quarterback this season behind graduate senior Jack Coan, sophomore Drew Pyne and true freshman Tyler Buchner. Kelly said Monday that Clark spent much of the bye week running 7 on 7 drills with the first team to get him much needed reps. Clark has also operated Notre Dame's scout team offense.
Both Pyne and Buchner figure to be back next season. As it stands, they'll be joined by class of 2022 three-star recruit Steve Angeli who has been committed to the program since March 4. The Irish also currently have senior Cole Capen and freshman Ron Powlus III on the roster.
No. 13 Notre Dame (5-1) hosts USC (3-3) at 7:30 p.m. ET this Saturday.
