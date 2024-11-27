Notre Dame guard Markus Burton's knee injury isn't season-ending

The right knee injury Markus Burton suffered in last night's 85-84 overtime loss to Rutgers in Las Vegas won't end his season.

Notre Dame's star sophomore guard will be held out of competition on a "week-to-week basis," the Irish men's basketball program announced Wednesday evening. Burton's injury came less than four minutes into Tuesday night's game in the Players Era Thanksgiving Festival. Rutgers forward Emmanuel Ogbole fell on top of Burton after Burton went to the floor following a made basket.

“I couldn’t be more proud of how my teammates competed following my injury, and I know they will pick me up and continue to play well," Burton said in a statement released by Notre Dame. "I look forward to supporting them in any way possible.

"As in everything I do in basketball, I will attack my rehab and give it my best to get back on the floor at full strength as soon as possible. I would like to thank the South Bend & Notre Dame community for the outpouring of support. All the prayers coming my way have been inspiring, and it shows how special my entire hometown community is.”

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS