Notre Dame guard Markus Burton's knee injury isn't season-ending

The right knee injury Markus Burton suffered in last night's 85-84 overtime loss to Rutgers in Las Vegas won't end his season.
Notre Dame's star sophomore guard will be held out of competition on a "week-to-week basis," the Irish men's basketball program announced Wednesday evening. Burton's injury came less than four minutes into Tuesday night's game in the Players Era Thanksgiving Festival. Rutgers forward Emmanuel Ogbole fell on top of Burton after Burton went to the floor following a made basket.
“I couldn’t be more proud of how my teammates competed following my injury, and I know they will pick me up and continue to play well," Burton said in a statement released by Notre Dame. "I look forward to supporting them in any way possible.
"As in everything I do in basketball, I will attack my rehab and give it my best to get back on the floor at full strength as soon as possible. I would like to thank the South Bend & Notre Dame community for the outpouring of support. All the prayers coming my way have been inspiring, and it shows how special my entire hometown community is.”
Burton, who won ACC Rookie of the Year last season, averaged 18.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists through six games this season. Those numbers took a hit after Burton scored just two points in 3:24 before leaving Tuesday's game.
"We are thankful that Markus will be back this season at full strength,” head coach Micah Shrewsberry said in a released statement. “I have the full faith in our athletic trainer, Nixon Dorvilien, and our entire medical staff to put Markus in the best position to return to the court when it is the right time.”
Notre Dame will hit the court again late Wednesday night. The Irish (4-2) are scheduled for a 12:30 a.m. EST tip-off against No. 6 Houston (3-2) on TBS.
