Notre Dame gets noon kickoff time for first true road game of 2023 season

NC State quarterback Ryan Finley (15) jumps on a fumbled ball against Notre Dame in 2016 in a game that was played with heavy rains from Hurricane Matthew.
NC State quarterback Ryan Finley (15) jumps on a fumbled ball against Notre Dame in 2016 in a game that was played with heavy rains from Hurricane Matthew. (Matt Cashore-USA Today Sports)
Tyler James • InsideNDSports
Publisher
@TJamesND
Covering Notre Dame football, recruiting and other Irish sports. Email: tjames@insidendsports.com

When Notre Dame football plays at NC State on Sept. 9, the game will kick off at noon EDT.

The latest kickoff time for Notre Dame's 2023 season was released Wednesday as ESPN announced the times for the first three weeks of the college football season on its platforms.

Notre Dame at NC State will be televised on ABC. The last time the teams met in Raleigh, Carter-Finley Stadium was drenched by Hurricane Matthew in 2016 for a 10-3 NC State victory.

NC State has won two of its three games against Notre Dame starting with a 28-6 victory in the 2003 Gator Bowl. Notre Dame won 35-14 in South Bend when the two teams last played in 2017.

Notre Dame and NBC Sports previously announced the kickoff times for all of its home games in 2023, which can be found below.

2023 NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Date Opponent Time (ET) TV

Aug. 26

vs. Navy in Dublin, Ireland

2:30 p.m.

NBC

Sept. 2

TENNESSEE STATE

3:30 p.m.

NBC

Sept. 9

at NC State

Noon

ABC

Sept. 16

CENTRAL MICHIGAN

2:30 p.m.

Peacock

Sept. 23

OHIO STATE

7:30 p.m.

NBC

Sept. 30

at Duke

TBA

TBA

Oct. 7

at Louisville

TBA

TBA

Oct. 14

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

7:30 p.m.

NBC

Oct. 21

Bye Week



Oct. 28

PITTSBURGH

3:30 p.m.

NBC

Nov. 4

at Clemson

TBA

ABC

Nov. 11

Bye Week



Nov. 18

WAKE FOREST

3:30 p.m.

NBC

Nov. 25

at Stanford

TBA

TBA
A breakdown of Notre Dame's 2023 schedule.

{{ article.author_name }}