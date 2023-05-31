When Notre Dame football plays at NC State on Sept. 9, the game will kick off at noon EDT.

The latest kickoff time for Notre Dame's 2023 season was released Wednesday as ESPN announced the times for the first three weeks of the college football season on its platforms.

Notre Dame at NC State will be televised on ABC. The last time the teams met in Raleigh, Carter-Finley Stadium was drenched by Hurricane Matthew in 2016 for a 10-3 NC State victory.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS