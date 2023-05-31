Notre Dame gets noon kickoff time for first true road game of 2023 season
When Notre Dame football plays at NC State on Sept. 9, the game will kick off at noon EDT.
The latest kickoff time for Notre Dame's 2023 season was released Wednesday as ESPN announced the times for the first three weeks of the college football season on its platforms.
Notre Dame at NC State will be televised on ABC. The last time the teams met in Raleigh, Carter-Finley Stadium was drenched by Hurricane Matthew in 2016 for a 10-3 NC State victory.
NC State has won two of its three games against Notre Dame starting with a 28-6 victory in the 2003 Gator Bowl. Notre Dame won 35-14 in South Bend when the two teams last played in 2017.
Notre Dame and NBC Sports previously announced the kickoff times for all of its home games in 2023, which can be found below.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV
|
Aug. 26
|
vs. Navy in Dublin, Ireland
|
2:30 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Sept. 2
|
TENNESSEE STATE
|
3:30 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Sept. 9
|
at NC State
|
Noon
|
ABC
|
Sept. 16
|
CENTRAL MICHIGAN
|
2:30 p.m.
|
Peacock
|
Sept. 23
|
OHIO STATE
|
7:30 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Sept. 30
|
at Duke
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Oct. 7
|
at Louisville
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Oct. 14
|
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
|
7:30 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Oct. 21
|
Bye Week
|
|
|
Oct. 28
|
PITTSBURGH
|
3:30 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Nov. 4
|
at Clemson
|
TBA
|
ABC
|
Nov. 11
|
Bye Week
|
|
|
Nov. 18
|
WAKE FOREST
|
3:30 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Nov. 25
|
at Stanford
|
TBA
|
TBA
---------------------------------------------------------------
