Night games against Ohio State and USC highlight the 2023 Notre Dame home football schedule, with the school and TV partner NBC releasing kickoff times on Wednesday.

The lowlight, for traditionalists, is that for the third season in a row there will be one game that won’t be on NBC and will stream only on Peacock. That is the Sept. 16 matchup with Central Michigan at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

For the other five home games and ND’s Aug. 26 season opener against Navy in Dublin, Ireland, Peacock will simulstream the NBC coverage, including pregame and postgame coverage.