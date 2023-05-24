Notre Dame releases kickoff times for 2023 home football games
Night games against Ohio State and USC highlight the 2023 Notre Dame home football schedule, with the school and TV partner NBC releasing kickoff times on Wednesday.
The lowlight, for traditionalists, is that for the third season in a row there will be one game that won’t be on NBC and will stream only on Peacock. That is the Sept. 16 matchup with Central Michigan at 2:30 p.m. EDT.
For the other five home games and ND’s Aug. 26 season opener against Navy in Dublin, Ireland, Peacock will simulstream the NBC coverage, including pregame and postgame coverage.
The Sept. 23 clash with the Buckeyes and the Oct. 14 matchup with USC both have 7:30 ET kickoffs. The remaining home games — Sept. 2 vs. Tennessee State, Oct. 28 vs. Pitt and Nov. 18 against Wake Forest — will all have 3:30 p.m. start times.
Previously announced was ND’s 2:30 ET kick time against Navy, which translates to 7:30 p.m. local time.
The Irish finished 9-4 in 2022 in Marcus Freeman's first season as ND's head coach.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV
|
Aug. 26
|
vs. Navy in Dublin, Ireland
|
2:30 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Sept. 2
|
TENNESSEE STATE
|
3:30 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Sept. 9
|
at NC State
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Sept. 16
|
CENTRAL MICHIGAN
|
2:30 p.m.
|
Peacock
|
Sept. 23
|
OHIO STATE
|
7:30 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Sept. 30
|
at Duke
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Oct. 7
|
at Louisville
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Oct. 14
|
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
|
7:30 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Oct. 21
|
Bye Week
|
|
|
Oct. 28
|
PITTSBURGH
|
3:30 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Nov. 4
|
at Clemson
|
TBA
|
ABC
|
Nov. 11
|
Bye Week
|
|
|
Nov. 18
|
WAKE FOREST
|
3:30 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Nov. 25
|
at Stanford
|
TBA
|
TBA
