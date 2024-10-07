Notre Dame-Georgia Tech get 3:30 ET kickoff time for their Oct. 19 matchup

That leaves Notre Dame’s Nov. 30 regular-season finale at USC as the lone remaining game with no designated start time or network yet. The Oct. 26 neutral-site game with Navy in East Rutherford, N.J., still is an either/or TV proposition — ABC/ESPN — but the noon EDT kick time has been fixed for months.

The ACC released the kick time and televising network for the Oct. 19 road game for the 11th-ranked Irish (4-1) against Georgia Tech (4-2) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and it’s an afternoon game (3:30 p.m. EDT), with ESPN broadcasting it.

One of the few remaining TBAs on the 2024 Notre Dame Football schedule finally got announced on Monday.

The ND-Georgia Tech game is technically designated as a neutral game as well, but the home of the Atlanta Falcons, where the game will be staged, is less than 1.5 miles from where the Yellow Jackets typically play their home games, Bobby Dodd Stadium, as well as the rest of campus.

The seating capacity for Mercedes-Benz Stadium (71,000) is roughly 19,000 more than the current capacity of Bobby Dodd Stadium.

This is one of what was supposed to be five games Georgia Tech would play in the neighboring NFL Stadium, announced back in February of 2019, with the Irish filling two of those five slots. Enhancing both recruiting and Tech’s athletic coffers are two of the reasons for the change in venues.

Notre Dame was to be the first of those five opponents, back on Nov. 14, 2020. But that game was shifted back to campus and moved to Oct. 31, as the Irish schedule got remade because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That is the only game of the 37 played so far in the series in which the Irish and Georgia Tech met as conference foes, as ND joined the ACC temporarily for one season in football. Notre Dame leads the series 30-6-1, and owns a three-game winning streak.

The last Tech win in the series came in the 2007 ND season opener, and the Yellow Jackets clobbered the Irish in Notre Dame Stadium, 33-3. The Irish went on to finish with a school-record nine losses that season (3-9).

Both teams are in action this weekend, Saturday, before playing each other on Oct. 19. Georgia Tech visits North Carolina (3-3) in an ACC matchup (Noon EDT; The CW), while Notre Dame hosts old rival and new ACC member Stanford (2-3) at Notre Dame Stadium (3:30 p.m. EDT; NBC/Peacock).