Trail Tracks: Notre Dame coaches hit road for evaluation period, 10/4-5
Details on The Insider Lounge
• Tyler James
Three-star RB Daniel Anderson exits Notre Dame football's 2025 class
Notre Dame football reaches sixth decommitment in 2025 class
• Tyler James
Is Notre Dame in lead for four-star LB Madden Faraimo?
Faraimo visited Notre Dame again last weekend
• Adam Gorney
Trail Tracks: Notre Dame coaches hit road for evaluation period, 10/3
Details on The Insider Lounge
• Tyler James
Notre Dame football loses star 2025 QB commit Deuce Knight to Auburn
Notre Dame loses commitment from quarterback who previously joined Irish 2025 class last September
• Tyler James
Flipping out: Notre Dame's most impactful changes of heart in recruiting
