Notre Dame football moves up in polls after chaotic weekend across country

While Notre Dame football enjoyed the first of two off weekends on its 2024 schedule, the college football slate was filled with upsets across the country.
Five teams ranked in the top 11 of last week's AP Top 25 suffered defeats: No. 1 Alabama lost to Vanderbilt, No. 4 Tennessee lost to Arkansas, No. 9 Missouri lost to No. 25 Texas A&M, No. 10 Michigan lost to Washington and No. 11 USC lost to Minnesota.
That resulted in plenty of shuffling in Sunday's update to the AP poll. The Irish (4-1) moved up three spots to No. 11 overall in a tie with Iowa State (5-0). Notre Dame also moved up one spot in coaches poll to No. 12.
SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
Related Content
► Flipping out: Notre Dame's most impactful changes of heart in recruiting
► Does perception match reality with Notre Dame football's decommitments?
► Gorney: The latest intel on Notre Dame's pursuit of a 2025 QB
► Notre Dame should consider these 2025 QBs with Deuce Knight gone
► Chat Transcript: Why does Notre Dame support players leaving the roster?
No remaining opponents on Notre Dame's schedule are currently ranked in the AP poll. Texas A&M, which moved up to No. 15 following its win over Missouri, is the only team Notre Dame has already played that's still ranked. Louisville, which was ranked No. 22 last week, dropped out after a 34-27 home loss to SMU.
Three of Notre Dame's future opponents could be ranked by the time the Irish play them. Navy (5-0) hosts Charlotte (3-3) on Saturday before playing against Notre Dame on Oct. 19. The Midshipmen received the 28th-most votes in this week's AP poll voting.
Right behind Navy in voting is Army West Point (5-0). The Black Knights have a long way to go to remain undefeated before playing Notre Dame on Nov. 23. USC (3-2), which hosts Notre Dame on Nov. 30, received the most votes outside of the Top 25.
Notre Dame will return to play on Saturday when it hosts Stanford (2-3) in Notre Dame Stadium (3:30 p.m. EDT on NBC). The Cardinal is coming off back-to-back losses against Clemson, 40-14, and Virginia Tech, 31-7.
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND and @TJamesND.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports