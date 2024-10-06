Notre Dame football moves up in polls after chaotic weekend across country

Notre Dame wide receiver Jaden Greathouse, left, celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Riley Leonard in ND's 31-24 win over Louisville. (Photo by Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

While Notre Dame football enjoyed the first of two off weekends on its 2024 schedule, the college football slate was filled with upsets across the country. Five teams ranked in the top 11 of last week's AP Top 25 suffered defeats: No. 1 Alabama lost to Vanderbilt, No. 4 Tennessee lost to Arkansas, No. 9 Missouri lost to No. 25 Texas A&M, No. 10 Michigan lost to Washington and No. 11 USC lost to Minnesota. That resulted in plenty of shuffling in Sunday's update to the AP poll. The Irish (4-1) moved up three spots to No. 11 overall in a tie with Iowa State (5-0). Notre Dame also moved up one spot in coaches poll to No. 12.

No remaining opponents on Notre Dame's schedule are currently ranked in the AP poll. Texas A&M, which moved up to No. 15 following its win over Missouri, is the only team Notre Dame has already played that's still ranked. Louisville, which was ranked No. 22 last week, dropped out after a 34-27 home loss to SMU. Three of Notre Dame's future opponents could be ranked by the time the Irish play them. Navy (5-0) hosts Charlotte (3-3) on Saturday before playing against Notre Dame on Oct. 19. The Midshipmen received the 28th-most votes in this week's AP poll voting. Right behind Navy in voting is Army West Point (5-0). The Black Knights have a long way to go to remain undefeated before playing Notre Dame on Nov. 23. USC (3-2), which hosts Notre Dame on Nov. 30, received the most votes outside of the Top 25. Notre Dame will return to play on Saturday when it hosts Stanford (2-3) in Notre Dame Stadium (3:30 p.m. EDT on NBC). The Cardinal is coming off back-to-back losses against Clemson, 40-14, and Virginia Tech, 31-7.

2024 NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL SCHEDULE Date Opponent Time (ET)/Result TV Aug. 31 at Texas A&M W 23-13 ABC Sept. 7 NORTHERN ILLINOIS L 16-14 NBC Sept. 14 at Purdue W 66-7 CBS Sept. 21 MIAMI (OHIO) W 28-3 NBC Sept. 28 LOUISVILLE W 31-24 Peacock Oct. 5 Off Week



Oct. 12 STANFORD 3:30 p.m. NBC Oct. 19 vs. Georgia Tech in Mercedez-Benz Stadium, Atlanta TBA TBA Oct. 26 vs. Navy in MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J. Noon ABC or ESPN Nov. 2 Off Week



Nov. 9 FLORIDA STATE 7:30 p.m. NBC Nov. 16 VIRGINIA 3:30 p.m. NBC Nov. 23 vs. Army West Point in Yankee Stadium, Bronx, N.Y. 7 p.m. NBC Nov. 30 at USC TBA TBA

