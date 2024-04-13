The graduate transfer wide receiver from Marshall sprained the plantar fascia in his left foot and won't be available for the rest of spring practices, head coach Marcus Freeman said Saturday. Harrison wore a boot on his left foot at Saturday's practice.

Related Content

► Notre Dame QB Steve Angeli focuses on improving with Irish

► Notre Dame football WR Jaden Greathouse gets up to speed

► Scout's honor: Notre Dame LB Jaiden Ausberry reaping from his investment

► Rehabbing Notre Dame TE Mitchell Evans gets comfortable in leadership role

► Notre Dame visitors preview: Defensive targets top promising list

---------------------------------------------------------------

Harrison committed to transfer to Notre Dame in January shortly before the spring semester started. He joined Florida International wide receiver Kris Mitchell as graduate transfer additions for the Irish at the position.

Harrison starred as a kick returner at Marshall, where he landed on the Walter Camp All-America team for his performances last season. He finished No. 2 in the FBS in kickoff return average at 30.7 yards (23 returns for 705 yards) with two returns for touchdowns.

Harrison set career highs in receptions (28) and receiving yards (410) last season with one touchdown catch. He totaled 63 catches for 768 yards and four touchdowns in his Marshall career.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD