Notre Dame football WR Jayden Harrison sidelined by foot injury
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Jayden Harrison's one spring at Notre Dame ended early.
The graduate transfer wide receiver from Marshall sprained the plantar fascia in his left foot and won't be available for the rest of spring practices, head coach Marcus Freeman said Saturday. Harrison wore a boot on his left foot at Saturday's practice.
Harrison committed to transfer to Notre Dame in January shortly before the spring semester started. He joined Florida International wide receiver Kris Mitchell as graduate transfer additions for the Irish at the position.
Harrison starred as a kick returner at Marshall, where he landed on the Walter Camp All-America team for his performances last season. He finished No. 2 in the FBS in kickoff return average at 30.7 yards (23 returns for 705 yards) with two returns for touchdowns.
Harrison set career highs in receptions (28) and receiving yards (410) last season with one touchdown catch. He totaled 63 catches for 768 yards and four touchdowns in his Marshall career.
Harrison has been working as a slot receiver with the Irish. Notre Dame's been practicing without slot receiver Jordan Faison for most of spring as he plays lacrosse. That's left sophomore Jaden Greathouse as the No. 1 slot. Sophomore KK Smith has taken extra work in the slot as a result of Harrison's injury.
Senior wide receiver Jayden Thomas has also been limited by a hamstring injury.
