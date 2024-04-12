SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Jaden Greathouse didn’t lack quickness and speed in his freshman season at Notre Dame. He just didn’t always get the chance to show it as he fought through a nagging hamstring injury and the challenge of learning multiple wide receiver positions out of necessity. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Greathouse has spent the majority of Notre Dame’s spring practices working out of the slot while Jordan Faison, who pushed Greathouse to an outside spot late last season, has been busy playing lacrosse. Greathouse focused on taking care of his body after the season ended, but he also pushed himself to get faster and stronger. “I definitely think that I’ve been able to put it a lot on display this spring and just feeling more confident with myself,” Greathouse said. “I’m in year two now and I’ve seen the game. I’ve seen what college football is like. So, I just think that’s attributed to my confidence and my ability, the things that I can do and that just helps me play even faster." SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Click here to sign up!

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE Both Brown and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock have been on board with trying to Greathouse more work outside of the slot. So far this spring, he’s proven to be more capable than he was at times last year. “Greathouse has been as pleasant a surprise,” Denbrock said. “His versatility is off the charts. He can play outside. He can play the boundary. He can play the field. He can play the slot. Him, in particular, is a guy that we’re going to have to kind of use mixed all over. “If you watch our offense at the last place I was, the receivers rarely just lined up in one spot. We’re flipping guys around and using motion to create different things like we just discussed as far as matchups and things like that. He’s a really smart kid, and he’s a kid that can play all of those spots, which is pretty cool.” Greathouse hasn’t just impressed Notre Dame’s offensive staff. Defensive backs coach Mike Mickens sees the potential as well. “He's really, really good with his body control,” Mickens said. “It makes a lot of routes look the same, and he's savvy with it and he's got a quick-area burst with it. And then he's strong with his hands. So, he's a really, really good player. He causes a lot of problems for people.” Brown, who joined Notre Dame’s coaching staff in December and coached in the Sun Bowl, continually stresses a focus on the fundamentals for Greathouse. He wants Greathouse to become more nuanced in his understanding of what defense are trying to do in coverage. The better Greathouse can process at all, the less it will slow him down. “We definitely can get caught up in thinking too much sometimes and that kind of forces us to slow down our play,” Greathouse said. “But just as long as we’re playing fast, all the other things will come because we know what we’re trying to do. So, as long as we’re playing fast everything will come, the technique will be good, and we’ll be able to dominate.”