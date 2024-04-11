The Notre Dame starting tight end not only wiped out the ACL in his left knee in that Oct. 28 58-7 blowout of the Panthers at Notre Dame Stadium, the MCL was gone too, requiring some reconstructive surgery.

Mitchell Evans never heard the pop last October against Pitt that athletes often note as a marker for a torn ACL, but he definitely knew something was wrong.

“With anything, you have a choice in life,” Evans said after a recent Irish spring football practice in which he continues to be an observer only. “And the minute I found out about my knee, I could have been all down in the dumps and been really depressed.

“Yeah, it sucked in the moment. But I was like, ‘All right, this isn’t going to set me back. I know what I can do. I’m just going to go figure it out and do it again next year. It’s going to take a while to get there.’

A lot longer than the balance of spring practice, which kicked off on March 7 and concludes April 20 with the annual Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium (1 p.m. EDT; Peacock streaming).

“It just made me become a better person to work through adversity,” the senior continued. “Coach [Marcus] Freeman talks about it every day. Everybody’s got to go through some stuff to become a better person. So, this is my stuff.”

With a still muddy timetable in terms of when it will all get back to normal and Evans can continue his ascent as the next standout in the strong Notre Dame tight end lineage. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound former high school quarterback from Wadsworth, Ohio, still ended up as Notre Dame receptions leader (29 for 422 yards and a TD), despite missing the final four games of the 2023 season.

And now?

“[I’m able to ride] the bike, [do] the StairMaster, which sucks,” he said. “I sweat more on the StairMaster. I haven’t started running yet, because we usually do a knee test. We just haven’t done the numbers yet to see when I’m able to run yet. I’m doing a lot of stuff in the weight room.

“A goal of mine has been by the end of the semester I want to be running and stuff, and I think I can do that. I don’t leave ’til May 18, so I have like a month and a half to kind of get right still and I definitely think by that time I can be running and be more mobile for the summer.

“When we come back for the summer, I think I’m going to be not ready to go, but way more active in terms of mobility, cutting, change of direction, top speed, stuff like that. [But] It’s all questionable.”

So is the big picture of the tight end room, in a sense.