See where Notre Dame football, Wisconsin are ranked in AP Poll before clash

Notre Dame (3-0) stayed at No. 12 after beating Purdue 27-13 at home . Wisconsin (1-1) stayed at No. 18 after a bye week. The Badgers beat Eastern Michigan 34-7 in week two after losing 16-10 to now No. 6 Penn State in week one.

Notre Dame and Wisconsin did not move at all in the latest Associated Press Poll ahead of their clash at Soldier Field in Chicago this Saturday at 12 p.m. ET.

ESPN announced its widely popular College Gameday pregame show will be on site in Chicago on Saturday despite the game being televised by FOX as part of its Big Noon Saturday game of the week.

Notre Dame stayed ranked No. 10 in the Coaches Poll. Wisconsin moved up two spots to No. 15 despite not taking the field. Notre Dame started the season No. 7 in the Coaches Poll and No. 9 in the AP Poll but dropped to its current respective slots after narrow wins over Florida State and Toledo to start the season.

The Fighting Irish and Badgers have not played each other since 1964. Notre Dame holds an all-time series lead of 8-6-2. Wisconsin, which has the nation's No. 2 total defense, is favored to win by three points according to DraftKings.

Notre Dame is 8-2 in its last 10 games against ranked opponents in the regular season. Wisconsin is 3-7 in the same statistic.