College GameDay coming to Chicago for Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin

ESPN announced Saturday night that College GameDay would be in Chicago next Saturday for Notre Dame’s (3-0) neutral site matchup with Wisconsin (1-1). The game will be played at Soldier Field, the home of the Chicago Bears. It can be seen on FOX and is the “Big Noon Kickoff” game of the week. The news was announced shortly after the Fighting Irish defeated Purdue 27-13. Notre Dame had narrow wins against Florida State and Toledo by a total of six points to begin the 2021 season.

Wisconsin is coming off a bye week. The Badgers fell 16-10 against Penn State in week one and knocked off Eastern Michigan 34-7 the following week. Per OddShark, Wisconsin is a three-point favorite against the Fighting Irish. College GameDay first aired in 1987, but the show took a positive turn in 1993 with its live broadcast. The first show College GameDay took on the road was Notre Dame’s famous victory over Florida State in the matchup of No. 1 and No. 2 that the Fighting Irish won. Notre Dame has been involved in College GameDay’s showcase game 32 times and has a record of 14-18. South Bend has played host to College Gameday 10 times, and the Irish have a 6-4 record on those contests.