College GameDay coming to Chicago for Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin
ESPN announced Saturday night that College GameDay would be in Chicago next Saturday for Notre Dame’s (3-0) neutral site matchup with Wisconsin (1-1).
The game will be played at Soldier Field, the home of the Chicago Bears. It can be seen on FOX and is the “Big Noon Kickoff” game of the week.
The news was announced shortly after the Fighting Irish defeated Purdue 27-13. Notre Dame had narrow wins against Florida State and Toledo by a total of six points to begin the 2021 season.
Wisconsin is coming off a bye week. The Badgers fell 16-10 against Penn State in week one and knocked off Eastern Michigan 34-7 the following week.
Per OddShark, Wisconsin is a three-point favorite against the Fighting Irish.
College GameDay first aired in 1987, but the show took a positive turn in 1993 with its live broadcast. The first show College GameDay took on the road was Notre Dame’s famous victory over Florida State in the matchup of No. 1 and No. 2 that the Fighting Irish won.
Notre Dame has been involved in College GameDay’s showcase game 32 times and has a record of 14-18. South Bend has played host to College Gameday 10 times, and the Irish have a 6-4 record on those contests.
Notre Dame was on College GameDay twice last season, for its overtime win over Clemson and its rematch loss against the Tigers in the ACC Championship Game.
This will be the first College GameDay visit to Chicago since Nov. 20, 2010, when Illinois defeated Northwestern 48-27.
The following is listed on the official NCAA website about College GameDay: Ever since ESPN's "College GameDay" preview show premiered for Notre Dame-Florida State in 1993, the pre-game show has traveled around the country at the top games each week. Find the complete rundown of every location below, most appearances and most times hosting, plus the eventual score for each game.
Along with featuring traditional powers such as Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and more, the show has also visited FCS schools and even DIII. The preview show includes Rece Davis, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit, among others, with Corso making his pick known by donning the headgear (or other related school item) of the winning team
