 Live updates, scoring summary: Notre Dame football hosts Purdue
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-18 14:00:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Tyler Horka • BlueAndGold
Staff Writer
@tbhorka

Notre Dame (2-0) is at home for the second week in a row to host Purdue (2-0) in the intra-state programs' first meeting since 2014.

Below is a live tally of scoring updates from the game.

Notre Dame football runs out of the tunnel.
Notre Dame football runs out of the tunnel. (Angela Driskell)

First Quarter 

Purdue 3, Notre Dame 0

• Scoring play: Mitchell Fineran 35-yard field goal

• Drive: 10 plays, 32 yards, 3:41

Second Quarter

Notre Dame 7, Purdue 3

• Scoring play: Jack Coan 39-yard pass to Kyren Williams

• Drive: Five plays, 66 yards, 2:14

Notre Dame 10, Purdue 3

• Scoring play: Jonathan Doerer 28-yard field goal

• Drive: 10 plays, 48 yards, 3:13

Third quarter

Notre Dame 10, Purdue 6

• Scoring play: Fineran 34-yard field goal

• Drive: Nine plays, 50 yards, 3:48

Notre Dame 17, Purdue 6

• Scoring play: Coan 62-yard pass to Avery Davis

• Drive: Three plays, 75 yards, 01:07

Notre Dame 17, Purdue 13

• Scoring play: Jack Plummer 2-yard pass to Milton Wright

• Drive: Six plays, 75 yards, 2:51

Fourth quarter

Notre Dame 20, Purdue 13

• Scoring play: Doerer 30-yard field goal

• Drive: 11 plays, 65 yards, 5:16

