Live updates, scoring summary: Notre Dame football hosts Purdue
Notre Dame (2-0) is at home for the second week in a row to host Purdue (2-0) in the intra-state programs' first meeting since 2014.
Below is a live tally of scoring updates from the game.
First Quarter
Purdue 3, Notre Dame 0
• Scoring play: Mitchell Fineran 35-yard field goal
• Drive: 10 plays, 32 yards, 3:41
Second Quarter
Notre Dame 7, Purdue 3
• Scoring play: Jack Coan 39-yard pass to Kyren Williams
• Drive: Five plays, 66 yards, 2:14
Notre Dame 10, Purdue 3
• Scoring play: Jonathan Doerer 28-yard field goal
• Drive: 10 plays, 48 yards, 3:13
Third quarter
Notre Dame 10, Purdue 6
• Scoring play: Fineran 34-yard field goal
• Drive: Nine plays, 50 yards, 3:48
Notre Dame 17, Purdue 6
• Scoring play: Coan 62-yard pass to Avery Davis
• Drive: Three plays, 75 yards, 01:07
Notre Dame 17, Purdue 13
• Scoring play: Jack Plummer 2-yard pass to Milton Wright
• Drive: Six plays, 75 yards, 2:51
Fourth quarter
Notre Dame 20, Purdue 13
• Scoring play: Doerer 30-yard field goal
• Drive: 11 plays, 65 yards, 5:16
Tune in after the game: Notre Dame football postgame show
----
• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.