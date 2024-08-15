Notre Dame football will wear green for sold-out home game vs. Louisville
Notre Dame football will be wearing green uniforms of some kind when it hosts Louisville on Sept. 28. The program announced its dress code Thursday with the help of a video call between head coach Marcus Freeman and WWE wrestler Sheamus.
Notre Dame also declared the game, which will live-streamed only on Peacock, as a sellout. The 3:30 p.m. EDT kickoff will be Notre Dame's third home game of the season and fifth game overall.
Louisville hosted Notre Dame last season and gave the Irish a 33-20 loss on Oct. 7. The Cardinals finished the season with a 10-4 record.
Notre Dame, which is ranked No. 7 in the preseason AP poll, ended last season with a 10-3 record. The Cardinals did not make the AP's preseason Top 25, but they were the first team left off the list as receiving the next-most votes.
Notre Dame did not share what their green uniform look would include for the Louisville game. Last year, Notre Dame wore green jerseys with green pants against Ohio State. In Freeman's first season as head coach in 2022, Notre Dame wore green jerseys with gold pants against California.
The Irish previously announced they will wear special blue-gray uniforms for their Shamrock Series game in New York's Yankee Stadium against Army on Nov. 23.
