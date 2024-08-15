Notre Dame football will be wearing green uniforms of some kind when it hosts Louisville on Sept. 28. The program announced its dress code Thursday with the help of a video call between head coach Marcus Freeman and WWE wrestler Sheamus.

Notre Dame also declared the game, which will live-streamed only on Peacock, as a sellout. The 3:30 p.m. EDT kickoff will be Notre Dame's third home game of the season and fifth game overall.

Louisville hosted Notre Dame last season and gave the Irish a 33-20 loss on Oct. 7. The Cardinals finished the season with a 10-4 record.

Notre Dame, which is ranked No. 7 in the preseason AP poll, ended last season with a 10-3 record. The Cardinals did not make the AP's preseason Top 25, but they were the first team left off the list as receiving the next-most votes.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD