The junior is an afterthought no more.

And that helped explain how the Notre Dame football freshman All-American in 2022 and a key piece in the nation’s No. 1-ranked pass-efficiency defense was largely an afterthought in the postseason All-America team parade last December.

Benjamin Morrison’s cornerback prowess in 2023 showed up more pronounced in his opponents’ numbers than his own.

Thanks in part to some early 2025 mock NFL Drafts that project the 6-foot. 190-pounder from Phoenix as a first-rounder, Morrison is populating the 2024 preseason All-America teams that are starting to roll out.

That includes a first-team spot on three of them that were released on Wednesday — The Sporting News, ESPN and The Athletic.

One of the most prestigious preseason teams drops Monday at noon EDT — the Associated Press team.

Morrison led the Irish with 10 pass breakups last season to go along with three interceptions and 31 tackles. Per Pro Football Focus, he yielded just 279 passing yards in coverage in 2024, an average of 21 yards a game.

Joining Morrison from Notre Dame on the first team of TSN’s list are 2023 unanimous All-America safety Xavier Watts and nose guard Howard Cross, a popular second-team selection last December.

Senior tight end Mitchell Evans and Marshall transfer wide receiver Jayden Harrison were named to TSN’s second team. Marshall made the team as a kickoff returner,

Cross and Watts were second-teamer’s on The Athletic’s All-America team. Watts made ESPN’s second team.

On Monday, USA Today released its first and second preseason All-America teams. Cross was a first-team selection, while Morrison, Harrison and Watts were second-teamers.