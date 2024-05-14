The campus of Texas A&M in College Station, Texas, will also be the site of ESPN's College GameDay that Saturday.

When the Irish play at Texas A&M on Saturday, Aug. 31, the game will start at 7:30 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on ABC, the network announced Tuesday in conjuction with ESPN.

Notre Dame started its 2021 and 2022 seasons on the road with 7:30 p.m. EDT kickoffs as well. The Irish won at Florida State in 2021 and lost at Ohio State in 2022. Notre Dame's 2023 season started with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on local time in Dublin, Ireland, which was 2:30 p.m. EDT, for the 42-3 victory over Navy.

Texas A&M should provide a tougher test even in head coach Mike Elko's first season leading the program. Elko, Notre Dame's defensive coordinator in 2017 and Duke's head coach the previous two seasons, took over a Texas A&M team that finished the 2023 season with a 7-6 record. Former head coach Jimbo Fisher was fired 10 games into the season.

Elko compiled a 16-9 record in two seasons at Duke. He lost a home game to the Irish, 21-14, last season on Sept. 30. College GameDay was also on Duke's campus that day.

Texas A&M's Kyle Field has a seating capacity of 102,733. Last year, Texas A&M reported an attendance figure of 108,101 for its home game against Alabama in October. That's the third-most in the stadium's history behind 110,633 for Ole Miss in 2014 and 109,835 for Auburn in 2021.

Freeman will be looking to improve his 19-8 record at Notre Dame, which started with the 2022 Fiesta Bowl. Freeman is 1-1 in season openers with the loss at Ohio State in 2022 and victory over Navy in Dublin last year.

