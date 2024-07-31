When Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman met with local reporters in late May, he outlined the expectations for cornerback Benjamin Morrison’s return to full strength from a March shoulder surgery. “Sometime close to Texas A&M,” Freeman said in May in reference to Notre Dame’s season opener on the road against the Aggies on Aug. 31. With one month left until that game in College Station, Texas, Freeman said Wednesday he expects Morrison to be ready for the season opener. Freeman spoke to reporters following the first preseason practice. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

