College football landscape's new curb appeal scrambles Top 25 poll calculus
In researching, educated-guessing, intuiting and cobbling together my first Associated Press Top 25 ballot since the end of the 2021 college football season came the realization that realignment ha...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news