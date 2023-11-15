Notre Dame football safety Xavier Watts named a Nagurski Trophy finalist
Xavier Watts didn't know who Bronko Nagurski was after he was named Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week for a second time earlier this season.
Notre Dame's star safety was then given a brief summary of Nagurski's career. Watts, who was previously honored for his performances in victories over USC and Pitt, might be interested in learning more after he was named Wednesday as one of five finalists for the 2023 Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which recognizes the best defensive player in college football.
The four other finalists are Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean, Illinois defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton, Georgia safety Malaki Starks and NC State linebacker Payton Wilson.
Watts, a senior, leads the FBS in interceptions with seven in 10 games. All seven of his interceptions have led to points on the ensuing drives for Notre Dame's offense.
The 6-foot, 204-pound Watts is fourth on Notre Dame's defense in tackles with 42. He's also broken up four passes, tallied 2.5 tackles for loss, recovered one fumble and forced another.
DeJean, a junior, is a key member of an Iowa defense that's allowed onl;y 12.3 points per game, which ranks third nationally. He recorded 41 tackles, two interceptions and five pass breakups through 10 games.
Newton, a junior, notched 42 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumbled and one recovered fumble through 10 games at Illinois. According to Pro Football Focus, Newton leads all interior defensive linemen with 39 pressures. He's also tied for the most blocked kicks in the country with three.
Starks, a sophomore, leads Georgia's defense, one of the best in the country, from the secondary. He totaled 33 tackles, two interceptions and five pass breakups. The Bulldogs are among the top 10 in the FBS in scoring defense (No. 6, 15.6 points per game), team passing efficiency defense (No. 8, 106.95) and total defense (No. 9, 289.2 yards per game).
Wilson, a graduate senior, covers a lot of ground for NC State. He tallied 112 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four sacks, two interceptions, two recovered fumbles and six pass breakups through 10 games. Wilson is ranked No. 5 in the FBS with 11.2 tackles per game and No. 13 in solo tackles with 53.
Only one Notre Dame player has won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy since its inception in 1993: linebacker Manti Te'o in 2012.
