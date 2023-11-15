Notre Dame left tackle Joe Alt will likely be on the receiving end of many honors following the 2023 season. That could include the Lombardi Award.

On Wednesday, the Lombardi Award named its four finalists: Alt, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss and UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu. The award recognizes the best overall player from four general positions: offensive line, defensive line, linebacker and tight end.

Alt, a junior, has anchored the Irish offensive line, which was named Tuesday as a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award. Pro Football Focus has given Alt the second-highest pass blocking grade (93.4) among FBS tackles who have played at least 250 pass blocking snaps this season. The 6-foot-8, 322-pound Alt, who has 314 pass blocking snaps, has allowed one sack, one quarterback hit, two quarterback hurries and four quarterback pressures, according to PFF. No one has allowed fewer pressures or hurries with that many snaps.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS