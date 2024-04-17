SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Adon Shuler has proven this spring that he’s not a placeholder. The sophomore-to-be has been running with the first-team defense at safety alongside Xavier Watts as Notre Dame approaches Saturday’s Blue-Gold Game in Notre Dame Stadium (1 p.m. EDT on Peacock). Shuler might not be able to hold onto that starting role for the season opener at Texas A&M on Aug. 31. That’s because the Irish recruited Northwestern’s Rod Heard II to potentially fill that spot once he completes his graduate transfer this summer. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTc5OTQ4MzQ5NCZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Staff transitions have been a theme for Shuler's young Notre Dame career. The Irish also lost safeties coach to Chris O'Leary to the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this year. Cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens expanded his responsibilities to also include safeties. "I was sad, of course," Shuler said of O'Leary. "He recruited me my whole time here. But the conversation I had with him was, I'm still in a great place and Coach Mickens is going to take care of me. He's been doing that, so I really can't complain." The 6-foot, 198-pound Shuler doesn't seem like the complaining type. "The big thing with Adon that you admire is like he's just not going to be outworked," said Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden. "He's just got that blue-collar mindset, and he's always in the building. He's always trying to be better. He's ultra-competitive. He loves the game. He's fun to communicate with. "So yeah, I mean those are all those are all great traits. You need those things to be a good safety, and he's going in the right direction, and we're excited about that." Though Golden and special teams coordinator Marty Biagi have spent time helping Mickens by working with the safeties, there's inherently more mingling between the safeties and cornerbacks with Mickens coaching both positions. That could be a positive in the long run. "It's different from what I had last year with Coach O'Leary," Shuler said. "But now I feel like we're an even stronger group. I know exactly what the corners are thinking. The corners and nickels are kind of all working together now. So, just with him coming in and telling us in meeting rooms together, we're all kind of like reading the same thing and kind of having the same language."