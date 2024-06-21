Wide receivers Jordan Faison and Jaden Greathouse made strong first impressions as freshmen for Notre Dame football last season. Their encores as sophomores will come in different jersey numbers.

Greathouse removed one number from his No. 19 jersey and will wear No. 1 during the 2024 season. Faison already ditched his No. 80 earlier this offseason, but he won’t be wearing the No. 5 he was assigned this spring while spending most of his time with the men’s lacrosse team. Faison will now wear No. 6.

