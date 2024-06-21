Notre Dame football releases jersey switches, numbers for June additions
Wide receivers Jordan Faison and Jaden Greathouse made strong first impressions as freshmen for Notre Dame football last season. Their encores as sophomores will come in different jersey numbers.
Greathouse removed one number from his No. 19 jersey and will wear No. 1 during the 2024 season. Faison already ditched his No. 80 earlier this offseason, but he won’t be wearing the No. 5 he was assigned this spring while spending most of his time with the men’s lacrosse team. Faison will now wear No. 6.
SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
Related Content
► Notre Dame defensive linemen Tyson Ford, Aiden Gobaira medically retire
► WR Beaux Collins is ready to make most of his time with Notre Dame football
► Notre Dame Football 2024 Scholarship Chart
► Recruiting associate Carter Auman stays at Notre Dame despite pursuit from Wisconsin
► 2026 four-star OL Gregory Patrick makes time for Notre Dame in busy week
---------------------------------------------------------------
Notre Dame football released its updated roster Friday with jersey numbers for its June additions and a handful of number changes. The other two notable jersey switches from last season to this season belonged to sophomore defensive linemen. Vyper Boubacar Traore will wear No. 5 after wearing No. 51 previously. Defensive tackle Armel Mukam will switch from No. 93 to No. 88.
Below are the numbers for Notre Dame’s June additions, which include scholarship freshmen and transfers, preferred walk-on freshmen and transfers and the return of former Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE
2 – S Rod Heard II (grad transfer)
5 – WR Beaux Collins (grad transfer)
15 – QB Anthony Rezac (PWO freshman)
15 – CB Leonard Moore (freshman)
16 – P James Rendell (grad transfer)
16 – S Tae Johnson (freshman)
19 – WR Logan Saldate (freshman)
21 – CB Karson Hobbs (freshman)
26 – WR Tyler Buchner (PWO grad student)
31 – S Taebron Bennie-Powell (freshman)
33 – WR Matt Jeffery (PWO freshman)
35 – RB Jake Tafelski (PWO grad transfer)
35 – LB Teddy Rezac (freshman)
36 – LB Bodie Kahoun (freshman)
37 – CB Max Hurleman (PWO grad transfer)
38 – LB Tommy Powlus (PWO freshman)
60 – OL Max Anderson (PWO freshman)
76 – OL Guerby Lambert (freshman)
80 – WR Xavier Southall (PWO freshman)
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND and @TJamesND.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports