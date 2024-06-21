Notre Dame football signed two Rivals100 defensive linemen in the 2022 class. Now neither player is on the Irish roster. Defensive tackle Tyson Ford and defensive end Aiden Gobaira have been medically retired from football for the Irish, a program spokesperson confirmed with Inside ND Sports. That allows them to remain on scholarship as a student at Notre Dame without their scholarship counting against the NCAA roster limit. The departures of Ford and Gobaira lowers Notre Dame’s projected scholarship number to 86, one above the limit that must be met by the start of fall semester classes. Some college football players who have been medically retired at one school have resumed their playing careers at other schools. Both Ford and Gobaira currently remain students at Notre Dame. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Notre Dame defensive end Aiden Gobaira is no longer an active player on the Irish roster. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE Linebacker Jaylen Sneed at No. 51 overall was the only Notre Dame signee ranked higher than Ford, a John Burroughs High standout. Ford was ranked as the No. 6 strongside defensive end and No. 51 overall. Gobaira was the third-highest ranked signee behind the two of them. Both Ford and Gobaira finished their high schools careers in the All-American Bowl. Defensive line coach Al Washington said in March that Ford was working his tail off. But the reality of the situation was that Ford didn’t have the experience of those ahead of them, which can be hard to overcome. “I think that's tough for any young player,” Washington said. “I'll be honest with you. If I was in his shoes, I'd be like, ‘Man.’ But you just got to control what you can, and you have to continue to work your best. And I credit Tyson for doing that, and he'll be out there flying around this spring. “So, I have a very high opinion of Tyson — he's a great kid. For him this spring's a great opportunity to continue to work. We all know the game's unpredictable, and he’s just got to continue to put his foot to the pedal like he has.”