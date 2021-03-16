 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Recruiting Sweet 16: March Edition For 2022 Class
Notre Dame Football Recruiting Sweet 16: March Edition For 2022 Class

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
This a new BlueandGold.com feature that will be published on the 16th of every month (except for December due to National signing Day and February because of Mike's vacation) which ranks Notre Dame’s 16 most important targets in the 2022 class based on a combination of three factors: positional need/importance, mutual interest in Notre Dame and talent level.

This is article is meant for reader entertainment based on our evaluations and thoughts of Notre Dame’s uncommitted, offered targets and does not necessarily reflect the views of the Irish coaching staff. Notre Dame commitments are not listed.

Past 2022 Sweet 16s: November (inaugural), January

Cyrus Moss is a key target for the Fighting Irish in the 2022 class.
Cyrus Moss is a key target for the Fighting Irish in the 2022 class. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

No. 16: OL Carson Hinzman

Top Offers: Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Wisconsin

Previous Rank: NR

The Skinny: Notre Dame appears to be in strong position for Hammond (Wis.) St. Croix Central interior offensive lineman Carson Hinzman. He is a talented, athletic player who the Irish staff targeted very early in the 2022 cycle, offering him back in November of 2019. This appears to be a Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin battle.

