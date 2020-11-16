Notre Dame Football Recruiting Sweet 16: Inaugural Edition For 2022 Class
This a new BlueandGold.com feature that will be published on the 16th of every month (except for next month due to National signing Day) which ranks Notre Dame’s 16 most important targets in the 2022 class based on a combination of three factors: positional need/importance, mutual interest in Notre Dame and talent level.
This is article is meant for reader entertainment based on our evaluations and thoughts of Notre Dame’s uncommitted, offered targets and does not necessarily reflect the views of the Irish coaching staff.
No. 16: OL Jake Taylor
Top Offers: Colorado, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Stanford, USC
The Skinny: A true Notre Dame type kid. Las Vegas Bishop Gorman’s Jake Taylor is a fantastic offensive tackle prospect who is taking a very close look at Notre Dame. Oklahoma is the Irish’s biggest competition here, and a Clemson offer could shake things up. Michigan and USC are also involved.
