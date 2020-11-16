 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Recruiting Sweet 16: Inaugural Edition For 2022 Class
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-16 13:39:13 -0600') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Football Recruiting Sweet 16: Inaugural Edition For 2022 Class

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer

This a new BlueandGold.com feature that will be published on the 16th of every month (except for next month due to National signing Day) which ranks Notre Dame’s 16 most important targets in the 2022 class based on a combination of three factors: positional need/importance, mutual interest in Notre Dame and talent level.

This is article is meant for reader entertainment based on our evaluations and thoughts of Notre Dame’s uncommitted, offered targets and does not necessarily reflect the views of the Irish coaching staff.

Sign up for BlueandGold.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card

Zach Rice is a monstrous target for the Irish in the 2022 class.
Zach Rice is a monstrous target for the Irish in the 2022 class.

No. 16: OL Jake Taylor

Top Offers: Colorado, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Stanford, USC

The Skinny: A true Notre Dame type kid. Las Vegas Bishop Gorman’s Jake Taylor is a fantastic offensive tackle prospect who is taking a very close look at Notre Dame. Oklahoma is the Irish’s biggest competition here, and a Clemson offer could shake things up. Michigan and USC are also involved.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}