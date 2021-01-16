Notre Dame Football Recruiting Sweet 16: January Edition For 2022 Class
This a new BlueandGold.com feature that will be published on the 16th of every month (except for December due to National signing Day) which ranks Notre Dame’s 16 most important targets in the 2022 class based on a combination of three factors: positional need/importance, mutual interest in Notre Dame and talent level.
This is article is meant for reader entertainment based on our evaluations and thoughts of Notre Dame’s uncommitted, offered targets and does not necessarily reflect the views of the Irish coaching staff. Notre Dame commitments are not listed
Past 2022 Sweet 16s: November (inaugural)
No. 16: DL Keith Miles Jr.
Top Offers: Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State
Previous Rank: 15
The Skinny: Notre Dame is in the driver’s seat with Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep defensive tackle Keith Miles. He’s a disruptive force and a fantastic young man. Miles is a name worth keeping an eye on in the coming months.
