SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Chad Bowden turned down an offer to become the general manager of Michigan’s football program less than a month after the Wolverines won the national championship. Now Bowden officially has a new title at Notre Dame: assistant athletic director for player personnel. Dre Brown, previously a recruiting analyst on the Irish staff, has been promoted to Bowden’s previous role of director of recruiting. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman announced the new titles for Bowden and Brown following Thursday’s first spring practice for the Irish. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Click here for more info!

Advertisement