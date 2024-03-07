SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The potential for Luke Talich to earn a scholarship early in his Notre Dame football career was discussed even while he was being recruited as a preferred walk-on safety out of Cody (Wyo.) High. That’s because Talich decided to enroll at Notre Dame last year despite reporting scholarship offers from the likes of Washington State, Oregon, State, Utah, Wyoming and a handful of other Division I programs. After playing in eight games as a freshman primarily on special teams, Talich has already been promoted to a full-ride scholarship. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman made the news public after Thursday's first spring football practice. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

