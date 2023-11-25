PALO ALTO, Calif. — On Monday, Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman said he expected Zeke Correll back from a concussion that sidelined him Nov. 4 against Clemson.

On Saturday, the program announced its starting center was not ready to return. Correll won't be available to play against Stanford (3-8) in Stanford Stadium (7 p.m. EST on Pac-12 Network).

The Irish will rely on sophomore center Ashton Craig to make his second career start. Craig made his starting debut last week in a 45-7 victory over Wake Forest. He also played center in the 31-23 loss to Clemson after Correll's concussion and graduate senior Andrew Kristofic suffered a high ankle sprain.

