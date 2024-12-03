Published Dec 3, 2024
Notre Dame football lands at No. 4 in the penultimate CFP rankings
Eric Hansen  •  InsideNDSports
The most insightful scrap from Tuesday night’s cluttered snapshot of a Notre Dame football playoff portrait that gets finalized on Sunday was not its penultimate ranking/seeding, but a little clarity on who its first-round playoff opponent WON’T be.

Little being the operative word.

And for the record, Notre Dame was ranked fourth Tuesday night by the College Football Playoff selection committee, behind 1. Oregon, 2. Texas and 3. Penn State.

The intrigue of whether the Irish would jump Penn State (11-1) in the CFP Top 25 after the Irish (11-1) handed USC (6-6) its worst loss of the season on Saturday, 49-35 in LA, was spoiled by Michigan’s upset of previously second-ranked Ohio State on Saturday.

Which gives the Nittany Lions a 13th game, playing No. 1 Oregon (12-0) in Saturday night’s Big Ten Championship Game. Penn State edged the Trojans 33-30 in overtime back on Oct. 12, an interesting comparative data point.

That Penn State-Oregon matchup now figures to determine, more than anything else from this point forward, where Notre Dame lands in the finals rankings and seedings in Sunday’s four-hour College Football Playoff reveal on ESPN that will also include the final rankings, bowl matchups and both genuine and manufactured consternation.

If Penn State upsets the Ducks, both likely would be ranked ahead of ND, and the Irish would likely be seeded sixth. If Oregon wins, especially if it’s not a white-knuckler, the Irish would likely be the 5 seed, ahead of the Nittany Lions.

As a reminder, the four conference champions with the highest rankings get seeded 1-4 in the first-ever 12-team bracket AND receive first-round byes. That’s why Notre Dame’s seeding doesn’t match its ranking, with the best possible seed position being No. 5.

The fifth-highest-ranked among nine conference titlists also gets included into the 12-team field, just not preferred seeding or a bye.

Seeds 5-8 host seeds 12-9 in first-round games on Dec. 20/21. The quarterfinals are Dec. 31/Jan. 1, the semis are on Jan. 9/10 and the championship game in Atlanta on Jan. 20.

Beyond the Big Ten title game directly affecting Notre Dame’s playoff path and final ranking, five of the other nine title games this weekend will likely figure in to their seeding, their playoff opponent and their ranking/perceptions.

Those five are the SEC (Georgia vs. Texas), ACC (SMU vs. Clemson), Big 12 (Arizona State vs. Iowa State), Mountain West (Boise State vs. UNLV) and American Athletic (Army vs. Tulane).

Behind the Irish from 5 through 12 in the rankings — for the next five days — are 5. Georgia (10-2), 6. Ohio State (10-2), 7. Tennessee (10-2), 8. SMU (11-1), 9. Indiana (11-1), 10. Boise State (11-1), 11. Alabama (9-3) and 12. Miami (10-2).

So, from this configuring and the unsettled conference titles, ND’s first-round opponent at Notre Dame Stadium will come from a pool of Mountain West, Big 12, ACC teams as well as Alabama or Indiana.

In Tuesday's simulated bracket, the Irish would host Alabama. But that can change.

Seemingly eliminated by the Tuesday rankings are No. 14 South Carolina (9-3), No. 13 Ole Miss (9-3) and No. 12 Miami.

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

FRIDAY

(All times Eastern)

CUSA: Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Jacksonville State (8-4) , 7 p.m., CBSSN

Mountain West: UNLV (10-2) vs. Boise State (11-1), 8 p.m., FOX

AAC: Tulane (9-3) vs. Army (11-1), 8 p.m., ABC

SATURDAY

Big 12: Iowa State (10-2) vs. Arizona State (10-2), noon, ABC

MAC: Ohio (9-3) vs. Miami, Ohio (8-4), noon, ESPN

SEC: Georgia (10-2) vs. Texas (11-1), 4 p.m., ABC

Sun Belt: Marshall (9-3) vs. Louisiana (10-2), 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Big Ten: Penn State (11-1) vs. Oregon (12-0), 8 p.m., CBS

ACC: Clemson (9-3) vs. SMU (11-1), 8 p.m., ABC

2024 NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL RESUME
DateOpponentTime (ET)/ResultTV

Aug. 31

at Texas A&M

W 23-13

ABC

Sept. 7

NORTHERN ILLINOIS

L 16-14

NBC

Sept. 14

at Purdue

W 66-7

CBS

Sept. 21

MIAMI (OHIO)

W 28-3

NBC

Sept. 28

LOUISVILLE

W 31-24

Peacock

Oct. 5

Off Week



Oct. 12

STANFORD

W 49-7

NBC

Oct. 19

vs. Georgia Tech in Mercedez-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

W 31-13

ESPN

Oct. 26

vs. Navy in MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

W 51-14

ABC

Nov. 2

Off Week



Nov. 9

FLORIDA STATE

W 52-3

NBC

Nov. 16

VIRGINIA

W 35-14

NBC

Nov. 23

vs. Army West Point in Yankee Stadium, Bronx, N.Y.

W 49-14

NBC

Nov. 30

at USC

W 49-35

CBS

2024-25 CFP schedule, dates, TV channel, sites  

All times Eastern

FIRST ROUND (Dec. 20-21)

Friday, Dec. 20: 8 p.m. | ABC/ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 21: 12 p.m. | TNT

Saturday, Dec. 21: 4 p.m. | TNT

Saturday, Dec. 21: 8 p.m. | ABC/ESPN

QUARTERFINALS (Dec. 31-Jan. 1)

Fiesta Bowl: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31 | ESPN

Peach Bowl: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1 | ESPN

Rose Bowl: 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1 | ESPN

Sugar Bowl: 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1 | ESPN

SEMIFINALS (Jan. 9-10)

Orange Bowl: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 | ESPN

Cotton Bowl: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 | ESPN

CHAMPIONSHIP

CFP National Championship Game: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20 | ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

