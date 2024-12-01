Top-100 CB Chaston Smith commits to Notre Dame

Notre Dame continues to load up on the defensive side of the ball.
On Sunday, the Irish added another blue-chipper as they kick off their 2026 haul.
Chaston Smith committed to Notre Dame on Sunday. The four-star cornerback from Tennessee picked the Irish over Clemson and Texas A&M. Indiana and South Carolina were also finalists for Rivals' No. 7-ranked CB from Chattanooga (Tenn.) McCallie School.
The top-100 cornerback was in South Bend in November -- one of his final visits before locking in his college decision.
"It was really good meeting them in person for the first time," Smith told Rivals of his time at Notre Dame.
"I can go to the league from Notre Dame, especially at my position. Coach Mickens develops players, but also Notre Dame will set me up for success after football," he added.
Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman and assistant Mike Mickens made strong impressions on Smith over the course of the fall.
Smith was in College Station over the weekend before ultimately choosing the Irish.
No visit compared to his time in South Bend earlier this fall.
"I'm glad I came," Smith said after that visit. "Just getting to talk with Coach Mickens and the crowd really good environment, and there were a lot of NFL Hall of Famers there, too."