Top-100 CB Chaston Smith commits to Notre Dame

Notre Dame continues to load up on the defensive side of the ball.

On Sunday, the Irish added another blue-chipper as they kick off their 2026 haul.

Chaston Smith committed to Notre Dame on Sunday. The four-star cornerback from Tennessee picked the Irish over Clemson and Texas A&M. Indiana and South Carolina were also finalists for Rivals' No. 7-ranked CB from Chattanooga (Tenn.) McCallie School.

The top-100 cornerback was in South Bend in November -- one of his final visits before locking in his college decision.

"It was really good meeting them in person for the first time," Smith told Rivals of his time at Notre Dame.

"I can go to the league from Notre Dame, especially at my position. Coach Mickens develops players, but also Notre Dame will set me up for success after football," he added.