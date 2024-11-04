Advertisement
in other news
The Heat Index: Notre Dame's final 2025 stretch comes into focus
Learn the latest on Notre Dame football's 2025 recruiting efforts
• Tyler James
Games Thread: Watching college football while Notre Dame is idle
Chat about Saturday's game on The Insider Lounge
• Tyler James
Another 2025 Notre Dame target added to Florida State game visitors list
Details on The Insider Lounge
• Tyler James
Notre Dame offers 2025 RB in New Jersey, official visit set
Details on The Insider Lounge
• Tyler James
Notre Dame's newest 2025 WR target schedules official visit
Details on The Insider Lounge
• John Garcia Jr.
in other news
The Heat Index: Notre Dame's final 2025 stretch comes into focus
Learn the latest on Notre Dame football's 2025 recruiting efforts
• Tyler James
Games Thread: Watching college football while Notre Dame is idle
Chat about Saturday's game on The Insider Lounge
• Tyler James
Another 2025 Notre Dame target added to Florida State game visitors list
Details on The Insider Lounge
• Tyler James
Analysis: Taking a peek ahead at Notre Dame football's big picture in 2025
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Notre Dame
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- SDE
- OT
- CB
- OLB
- OT
- OT
- CB
- S
- DT
- TE
Advertisement
Advertisement