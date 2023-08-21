Joe Alt, Benjamin Morrison named AP preseason All-Americans for Notre Dame
Joe Alt will start the 2023 college football season the same way he ended the 2022 season: as a first-team All-American in the eyes of The Associated Press.
The AP unveiled its 2023 preseason All-American teams on Monday, and Alt reclaimed his spot on the first team entering his junior season as Notre Dame’s starting left tackle. Irish sophomore cornerback Benjamin Morrison also received a spot on the second team.
Alt was Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded offensive tackle in college football last season and did not allow a sack. He has started the last 21 games for the Irish.
Morrison led the Irish with six interceptions last season and allowed only one touchdown pass thrown his way. He landed on the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-America team as a result.
---------------------------------------------------------------
The AP’s preseason All-America teams include 54 total selections with 27 each represented on the first team and second team. There are spots for 13 offensive players, 12 defensive players, one kicker and one punter on each team.
Notre Dame was matched or surpassed by three of its 2023 opponents with the quantity of preseason All-America selections. Ohio State has five with three first-teamers: wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, offensive guard Donovan Jackson and edge rusher J.T. Tuimoloau. Clemson has four all on the second team: all-purpose player Will Shipley, interior defensive lineman Tyler Davis and linebackers Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter. USC has two with one first-teamer: quarterback Caleb Williams and safety Callen Bullock.
Stanford was also represented by one first-team selection: kicker Joshua Karty.
The complete AP preseason All-America teams are listed below.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Caleb Williams, Southern California
Running backs — Blake Corum, Michigan; Quinshon Judkins, Mississippi.
Tackles — Joe Alt, Notre Dame; Olu Fashanu, Penn State.
Guards — Cooper Beebe, Kansas State; Zak Zinter, Michigan.
Center — Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia.
Tight end — Brock Bowers, Georgia.
Wide receivers — Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State; Rome Odunze, Washington; Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State.
All-purpose player — Travis Hunter, Colorado.
Kicker — Joshua Karty, Stanford.
DEFENSE
Edge rushers — Jared Verse, Florida State; Bralen Trice, Washington.
Interior linemen — Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois; Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati.
Linebackers — Harold Perkins, LSU; Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia; Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State.
Cornerbacks — Kool-aid McKinstry, Alabama; Kalen King, Penn State.
Safeties — Kam Kinchens, Miami; Malaki Starks, Georgia.
Defensive back — Cooper DeJean, Iowa.
Punter — Tory Taylor, Iowa.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Drake Maye, North Carolina.
Running backs — Raheim Sanders, Arkansas; Braelon Allen, Wisconsin.
Tackles — JC Latham, Alabama; Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas.
Guards — Donovan Jackson, Ohio State; Christian Mahogany, Boston College.
Center — Zach Frazier, West Virginia.
Tight end — Oronde Gadsden, Syracuse.
Wide receivers — Xavier Worthy, Texas; Malik Nabers, LSU; Jacob Cowing, Arizona.
All-purpose player — Will Shipley, Clemson.
Kicker — John Hoyland, Wyoming.
DEFENSE
Edge rushers — J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State; Dallas Turner, Alabama.
Interior linemen — Tyler Davis, Clemson; Mekhi Wingo, LSU.
Linebackers — Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson; Barrett Carter, Clemson; Cedric Gray, North Carolina.
Cornerbacks — Josh Newton, TCU; Ben Morrison, Notre Dame.
Safeties — Calen Bullock, Southern California; Javon Bullard, Georgia.
Defensive back — Will Johnson, Michigan.
Punter — Kai Kroeger, South Carolina.
---------------------------------------------------------------
