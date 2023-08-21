Joe Alt will start the 2023 college football season the same way he ended the 2022 season: as a first-team All-American in the eyes of The Associated Press.

The AP unveiled its 2023 preseason All-American teams on Monday, and Alt reclaimed his spot on the first team entering his junior season as Notre Dame’s starting left tackle. Irish sophomore cornerback Benjamin Morrison also received a spot on the second team.

Alt was Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded offensive tackle in college football last season and did not allow a sack. He has started the last 21 games for the Irish.

Morrison led the Irish with six interceptions last season and allowed only one touchdown pass thrown his way. He landed on the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-America team as a result.

