Notre Dame football injury report: Mitch Jeter's return on tap for FSU?

Will Saturday be the official return of Notre Dame kicker Mitch Jeter?
The graduate transfer from South Carolina was once again declared available prior to CFP No. 10 Notre Dame (7-1) hosting Florida State (1-8) in Notre Dame Stadium (7:30 p.m. EST on NBC). But Jeter's right hip injury has kept him sidelined for most of the past three games for the Irish.
Jeter was listed available prior to Notre Dame's wins over Georgia Tech and Navy, but he hasn't seen action since his first kickoff against Stanford on Oct. 12. He was active in Notre Dame's warmups working first-team long snapper Rino Monteforte and holder Chris Salerno — a good indication he will play.
Jeter's season to date includes five made field goals on seven attempts. Both of his misses were blocked. He is 20-of-20 on extra points and is averaging 63.3 yards per kickoff with 18 touchbacks on 28 kicks.
While Jeter was sidelined, junior Zac Yoakam has primarily handled field goals and extra points and graduate senior Eric Goins has manned kickoffs. Yoakam made two field goals on four attempts in Jeter's place. He's 17-of-17 on extra points this season. Goins, who also filled in for some kickoffs against Purdue earlier this season, recorded 13 touchbacks on 25 kickoffs with an average of 63.8 yards.
Notre Dame will be without a pair of defensive linemen Saturday night: senior defensive tackle Jason Onye and freshman defensive end Loghan Thomas.
Notre Dame has stopped updating Onye's status weekly while he's been away from the team for "personal reasons." Onye missed the last three games after recording seven tackles, 1.5 sacks and one pass breakup in the first five games of the seasons in a rotational role.
Thomas was a new addition to Notre Dame's injury report this week as a result of a right hamstring injury suffered against Navy. Thomas played in the first eight games, primarily on special teams, and tallied three tackles, a half sack and one quarterback hurry.
Freshman quarterback CJ Carr continues to be sidelined with a right elbow injury.
Notre Dame has lost five starters to season-ending injuries this year: cornerback Benjamin Morrison (hip), vyper Jordan Botelho (knee), center Ashton Craig (knee), left tackle Charles Jagusah (shoulder) and vyper Boubacar Traore (knee).
Notre Dame previously declared many other players out for the season: walk-on CB Marty Auer (knee), walk-on DL Quentin Autry (shoulder), S Taebron Bennie-Powell (shoulder), walk-on CB Charles Du (shoulder), LB Kahanu Kia (knee), RB Gi'Bran Payne (knee), OL Styles Prescod (shoulder) and CB Chance Tucker (knee).
