Notre Dame football injury report: LB JD Bertrand's status to be determined
Linebacker JD Bertrand, Notre Dame's leading tackler each of the past two seasons, was pulled from Saturday's 45-24 victory at NC State with a head injury.
On Monday, Bertrand remained in concussion protocol, said head coach Marcus Freeman. Bertrand's availability to play Saturday against Central Michigan (1-1) will be determined later this week.
Bertrand, a captain, totaled five tackles, two quarterback hurries and one pass breakup in less than three full quarters of play against the Wolfpack. Bertrand leads the Irish with three quarterback hurries this season and is fourth on the team in tackles with 13.
“He’s in concussion protocol," Freeman said. "So he’ll be non-contact [Tuesday]. But I talked to him yesterday. He’s doing much better. But he’s in concussion protocol, so to be determined right now.”
Running back Devyn Ford, who suffered a concussion in the Tennessee State game on Sept. 2, is expected to be available for Saturday's game as he exits concussion protocol. Ford served as Notre Dame's lead kick returner, but his only return of eight yards came on the play where he was concussed and fumbled.
Ford, a graduate transfer from Penn State, also caught one pass for nine yards and rushed twice for five yards in the first two games of the season.
Sophomore tight end Eli Raridon remains doubtful to play against Central Michigan as he's working his way back from a second ACL injury. Junior defensive lineman Gabriel Rubio remains out following his arthroscopic knee surgery.
