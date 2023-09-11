Linebacker JD Bertrand, Notre Dame's leading tackler each of the past two seasons, was pulled from Saturday's 45-24 victory at NC State with a head injury.

On Monday, Bertrand remained in concussion protocol, said head coach Marcus Freeman. Bertrand's availability to play Saturday against Central Michigan (1-1) will be determined later this week.

Bertrand, a captain, totaled five tackles, two quarterback hurries and one pass breakup in less than three full quarters of play against the Wolfpack. Bertrand leads the Irish with three quarterback hurries this season and is fourth on the team in tackles with 13.

“He’s in concussion protocol," Freeman said. "So he’ll be non-contact [Tuesday]. But I talked to him yesterday. He’s doing much better. But he’s in concussion protocol, so to be determined right now.”

