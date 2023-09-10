Three weeks into its 2023 season, Notre Dame (3-0) finds itself Sunday in a place few outside the program expected the Irish to be a quarter of the way through it.

Ahead of Alabama in the polls.

Just two of them, mind you. The coaches poll left the Irish at No. 11 following their 45-24 road win at NC State (1-1) on Saturday, just the Wolfpack’s second loss at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., in the past 18 games played there. It was also the first time NC State had lost at home to a non-conference team since 2013.

Notre Dame’s lightning-delayed triumph, though, nudged the Irish up a spot in both the Associated Press Top 25 and the NFF-FWAA Super 16 polls, to No. 9. Alabama’s 34-24 home loss to Texas on Saturday dropped the Crimson Tide (1-1) to No. 10 in those two polls.