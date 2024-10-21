Notre Dame football injury report: K Mitch Jeter questionable for Navy

Notre Dame kicker Mitch Jeter may miss Saturday's game against Navy. (Photo by Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

No. 12 Notre Dame football seems to have avoided any new significant injuries from Saturday's 31-13 victory over Georgia Tech. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman announced just two injury updates to start Monday's press conference inside Notre Dame Stadium. Starting kicker Mitch Jeter will still be questionable for Saturday's game against No. 24 Navy (6-0) at MetLife Stadium (12 p.m. EDT on ABC) in East Rutherford, N.J., as he works back from a hip injury. Offensive guard Billy Schrauth (ankle) will be available in a role still to be determined, Freeman said. Both players went through warmups prior to the Georgia Tech game but didn't play in it.

Jeter injured his right hip following a kickoff in the first half of the Stanford game and hasn't returned to action since then. Junior Zac Yoakam has replaced Jeter on extra points and field goals in the past two games. Yoakam, who also made two extra point attempts in a blowout win over Purdue, has made all nine of his PAT attempts in the past two games. Graduate senior Eric Goins has replaced Jeter on kickoffs. Goins, who also shared some kickoffs with Jeter in the Purdue game, is averaging 64.2 yards per kickoff with 10 touchbacks on 17 kicks. Jeter made five of his seven field goal attempts for Notre Dame season with both of his misses being blocked. He was 20-of-20 on extra points and averaging 63.3 yards per kickoff with 18 touchbacks on 28 kicks. Schrauth has been out of Notre Dame's starting lineup since suffering a right ankle injury in the Purdue game. He started the previous six games at right guard for the Irish. Graduate senior Rocco Spindler has played in Schrauth's place. Freeman said Schrauth returned to the practice field for the first time last week and worked through some scout periods. Schrauth was limited in what he was able to do, and the Irish hope to increase his workload this week.