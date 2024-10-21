Notre Dame football injury report: K Mitch Jeter questionable for Navy

in other news
Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman's transcript after win over Georgia Tech
Here's everything the Irish head football coach had to say following No. 12 ND's 31-13 win over Georgia Tech.
Game Balls: Leonard passes another test, Moore ascends for Notre Dame
Irish QB proves to be a dual threat, freshman cornerback rises to occasion in ND's 31-13 win over Georgia Tech.
Game Thread: Live updates from Notre Dame's 31-13 win over Georgia Tech
Follow along on The Insider Lounge
Watch our Notre Dame postgame show, Into the eNDzone with Bob Morton
Former Notre Dame O-lineman Bob Morton and Eric Hansen break down ND-Georgia Tech and take your questions live.
No. 12 Notre Dame football seems to have avoided any new significant injuries from Saturday's 31-13 victory over Georgia Tech.
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman announced just two injury updates to start Monday's press conference inside Notre Dame Stadium. Starting kicker Mitch Jeter will still be questionable for Saturday's game against No. 24 Navy (6-0) at MetLife Stadium (12 p.m. EDT on ABC) in East Rutherford, N.J., as he works back from a hip injury. Offensive guard Billy Schrauth (ankle) will be available in a role still to be determined, Freeman said.
Both players went through warmups prior to the Georgia Tech game but didn't play in it.
Jeter injured his right hip following a kickoff in the first half of the Stanford game and hasn't returned to action since then. Junior Zac Yoakam has replaced Jeter on extra points and field goals in the past two games. Yoakam, who also made two extra point attempts in a blowout win over Purdue, has made all nine of his PAT attempts in the past two games.
Graduate senior Eric Goins has replaced Jeter on kickoffs. Goins, who also shared some kickoffs with Jeter in the Purdue game, is averaging 64.2 yards per kickoff with 10 touchbacks on 17 kicks.
Jeter made five of his seven field goal attempts for Notre Dame season with both of his misses being blocked. He was 20-of-20 on extra points and averaging 63.3 yards per kickoff with 18 touchbacks on 28 kicks.
Schrauth has been out of Notre Dame's starting lineup since suffering a right ankle injury in the Purdue game. He started the previous six games at right guard for the Irish. Graduate senior Rocco Spindler has played in Schrauth's place.
Freeman said Schrauth returned to the practice field for the first time last week and worked through some scout periods. Schrauth was limited in what he was able to do, and the Irish hope to increase his workload this week.
Freshman safety Tae Johnson (left foot) remains sidelined but is expected to return to action later this season. Johnson and Jeter were the only players listed on Notre Dame's injury report this week.
Notre Dame has not been updating senior defensive tackle Jason Onye's availability until game days, because he's out due to "personal reasons" rather than an injury. Onye has missed the last two games after recording seven tackles, 1.5 sacks and one pass breakup in the first five games of the seasons in a rotational role.
Notre Dame starting nose tackle Howard Cross III appeared to be dealing with some sort of injury late in Saturday's Georgia Tech game, so his status should be worth monitoring this week.
Notre Dame has lost five starters to season-ending injuries this year: cornerback Benjamin Morrison (hip), vyper Jordan Botelho (knee), center Ashton Craig (knee), left tackle Charles Jagusah (shoulder) and vyper Boubacar Traore (knee).
Notre Dame has declared many other players out for the season: walk-on CB Marty Auer (knee), walk-on DL Quentin Autry (shoulder), S Taebron Bennie-Powell (shoulder), walk-on CB Charles Du (shoulder), LB Kahanu Kia (knee), RB Gi'Bran Payne (knee), OL Styles Prescod (shoulder) and CB Chance Tucker (knee).
