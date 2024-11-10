Snap Counts: Here's who played for Notre Dame football against Florida St.

Notre Dame freshman defensive end Loghan Thomas won't play against Florida State
Here are the players to watch when No. 10 Notre Dame clashes with Florida State on Saturday night.
Notre Dame will host its top seven remaining targets in the 2025 class and more in 2026 class
Eric Hansen and Tyler James make prop bets and predictions ahead of Saturday's game at Notre Dame Stadium
Recent Irish head football coaches, including Marcus Freeman, have benefited from a progressive approach.
Notre Dame freshman defensive end Loghan Thomas won't play against Florida State
Here are the players to watch when No. 10 Notre Dame clashes with Florida State on Saturday night.
Notre Dame will host its top seven remaining targets in the 2025 class and more in 2026 class