Notre Dame football confirms it will be in EA Sports College Football 25
If the developmental images of Notre Dame football players tapping the "Play Like A Champion Today" sign in the teaser trailer released last week wasn't enough proof, Notre Dame confirmed Tuesday that its football team will be featured in the the EA Sports College Football 25 video game set to be released this summer.
The athletic department released a statement from Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick.
"After nearly two years of work with EA SPORTS, we're proud to announce that our fans around the world will be able to play as the Fighting Irish in the upcoming College Football franchise," read Swarbrick's statement. "The work that EA SPORTS is doing to provide over 11,000 college student-athletes opportunities to benefit directly from their name, image and likeness is a first-of-its kind undertaking and we're proud to have been involved in the process."
Such a statement was necessary because Swarbrick previously voiced that Notre Dame would not participate until rules were "finalized governing the participation of our student-athletes." Swabrick felt it was important the student-athletes would be able to benefit directly from their inclusion in the game.
EA Sports hasn't released a college football game since NCAA Football 14 in 2013. Lawsuits stemming from the use of player likenesses and conferences withholding their trademark licenses created an uncertain path forward. Electronic Arts, publisher of EA Sports, first announced that a new series was in the works in February 2021.
