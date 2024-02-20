Max Bullough spent the last year on Notre Dame football’s coaching staff in a role that closely resembled one given to a full-time assistant coach. Bullough, technically serving as a graduate assistant, worked very closely with defensive coordinator Al Golden in leading the linebackers. Now, as expected, Bullough has been officially promoted to Notre Dame linebackers coach. The program announced the news on Tuesday. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman opted to elevate Bullough into an assistant coach role following the departure of safeties coach Chris O’Leary to the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers. Mike Mickens, previously cornerbacks coach and defensive pass game coordinator, will add safeties to his purview as defensive backs coach. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Bullough, 32, came to Notre Dame last year after spending the three previous seasons as a graduate assistant at Alabama. He replaced James Laurinaitis, who left the Irish for the same job at Ohio State. Laurinaitis was also promoted to assistant coach for the Buckeyes earlier this year. Bullough, a former three-year starting linebacker and one-year captain at Michigan State (2010-13), began his coaching career in 2019 as a graduate assistant for Freeman when he was Cincinnati's defensive coordinator. Bullough played three seasons for the NFL's Houston Texans (2014-16) and spent a few months in early 2018 with the Cleveland Browns. In playing at Michigan State, Bullough followed the path of his grandfather Hank, and father, Shane. But he also has ties to Notre Dame on his mother's side of the family. His grandfather Jim Morse played halfback at Notre Dame (1954-56), and his uncle Jamie Morse played cornerback for the Irish (1976-77). "This is as close to coming home as it gets," Max Bullough said last July. "Our parents' house is three and a half hours north. I'm familiar with this area. This is home to me." Bullough made the leap from Alabama to Notre Dame last year knowing that he'd have an opportunity to be very hands-on with the Irish linebackers. Bullough even spent some time on the recruiting trail earlier this year in Golden's place while the coordinator recovered from an offseason surgery. "I want to maximize our linebackers' potential this year," Bullough said in July, "and I want them to leave here feeling like they got something from me that can help them moving forward whether it's in life or football."