Notre Dame football 2024 DT commit Sean Sevillano Jr. gets fourth star
After 2024 offensive tackle Styles Prescod received a bump to four-star status on Wednesday, Notre Dame football had another member of its 2024 recruiting class earn his fourth star on Thursday.
Per Rivals, 2024 defensive tackle commit Sean Sevillano Jr is now a four-star recruit in the latest position rankings update following the release of a new Rivals250.
The 6-foot-2, 300-pound defender, a previous three-star, is expected to sign with the Irish in December and step foot on campus in January as an early enrollee for defensive coordinator Al Golden and defensive line coach Al Washington.
In gaining a fourth star, Sevillano, the No. 22 defensive tackle in the 2024 class, also rose from a 5.7 to a 5.8 rating. He falls under an All-American Candidate according to the Rivals football team recruiting rankings formula.
"Considered one of the next-tier elite prospects in the country, generally among the nation’s top 300-325 prospects overall, a national All American candidate and a player deemed to have first to third round NFL potential," the formula says.
SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
The Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International senior amassed 81 tackles including 76 solo and 29 for loss this season. He also had seven sacks, one forced fumble and one blocked field goal.
"Sevillano broke out with a ridiculous junior campaign and followed it up with similar production against better competition, facing many of the top programs in Florida," Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. told Inside ND Sports. "As an upperclassman, the Notre Dame commitment totaled 36 sacks and 115 tackles for loss despite being considered by most as a run stuffer who can occupy blocks. Sevillano is among the strongest defensive line recruits in the class, pound for pound, with immense leverage and hand technique on his side. Throw in his motor and maturity and he looks like a multi-year contributor built to collapse the offensive line on routine."
Since committing in June, Sevillano has visited campus four different times including twice this season for game-day visits for the Ohio State and USC games. He is the only interior defensive lineman expected to sign with Notre Dame in this recruiting cycle along with defensive ends Loghan Thomas, Bryce Young and Cole Mullins.
Before Notre Dame welcomes its 2024 recruiting class during the three-day early signing period starting Dec. 20, the Irish sit No. 5 in the Rivals 2024 recruiting team rankings. With Sevillano's rise to a four-star, Notre Dame has 18 of its 23 total commitments with ratings of 5.8 or better. According to Rivals, Notre Dame hasn't finished with a top-five recruiting class since 2013 when the Irish finished at No. 3.
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @cbowles01.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports