After 2024 offensive tackle Styles Prescod received a bump to four-star status on Wednesday, Notre Dame football had another member of its 2024 recruiting class earn his fourth star on Thursday.

Per Rivals, 2024 defensive tackle commit Sean Sevillano Jr is now a four-star recruit in the latest position rankings update following the release of a new Rivals250.

The 6-foot-2, 300-pound defender, a previous three-star, is expected to sign with the Irish in December and step foot on campus in January as an early enrollee for defensive coordinator Al Golden and defensive line coach Al Washington.

In gaining a fourth star, Sevillano, the No. 22 defensive tackle in the 2024 class, also rose from a 5.7 to a 5.8 rating. He falls under an All-American Candidate according to the Rivals football team recruiting rankings formula.

"Considered one of the next-tier elite prospects in the country, generally among the nation’s top 300-325 prospects overall, a national All American candidate and a player deemed to have first to third round NFL potential," the formula says.