Notre Dame dipped into the Sunshine State for its latest commitment Friday from 2024 three-star defensive tackle Sean Sevillano Jr. The Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International product verbally committed to the Irish over Auburn, Ohio State and Miami (Fla.). Notre Dame hasn't signed a defensive lineman from Florida since defensive end Jonathan MacCollister in the 2017 recruiting cycle, but Sevillano saw enough on his only visit to campus in March to give his verbal pledge to the Irish before he returns for an official visit next weekend. "Notre Dame is a place with an elite tradition and culture of winning," Sevillano told Rivals. "Coach [Marcus] Freeman, Coach [Al] Washington, Coach [Nick] Sebastian, and Coach [Al] Golden are great people and coaches that I believe will help me elevate myself and reach the next level ... followed along with a great faith component as well." READ MORE ABOUT SEVILLANO'S DECISION TO COMMIT TO NOTRE DAME

