Notre Dame lands commitment from 2024 DT Sean Sevillano Jr.
Notre Dame dipped into the Sunshine State for its latest commitment Friday from 2024 three-star defensive tackle Sean Sevillano Jr.
The Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International product verbally committed to the Irish over Auburn, Ohio State and Miami (Fla.).
Notre Dame hasn't signed a defensive lineman from Florida since defensive end Jonathan MacCollister in the 2017 recruiting cycle, but Sevillano saw enough on his only visit to campus in March to give his verbal pledge to the Irish before he returns for an official visit next weekend.
"Notre Dame is a place with an elite tradition and culture of winning," Sevillano told Rivals. "Coach [Marcus] Freeman, Coach [Al] Washington, Coach [Nick] Sebastian, and Coach [Al] Golden are great people and coaches that I believe will help me elevate myself and reach the next level ... followed along with a great faith component as well."
The 6-foot-2, 300-pound defensive tackle is Notre Dame's 17th commitment in its 2024 recruiting class. Originally from Canada, Sevillano moved to the U.S. in 2021.
"Sevillano is one of the highest-floor prospects in the state of Florida, combining some classic nose tackle traits with that of an active and modern interior pass rusher," said Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. "The stats are gaudy, and they're no fluke. He is a leverage-dominant player who has bought into the weight room, profiling as a force on a stout frame
"Both his upper-body and lower-body strength is ahead of most prep prospects at the same stage, and he has intriguing, yet somewhat surprising length on his 6-foot-2 frame. It enables him to get blockers off balance with power, but also with technique. He can anchor a run defense or pressure the passer regardless of alignment."
As a junior, Sevillano had 75 tackles, including 21 for loss. He also recorded 19 sacks and three forced fumbles.
It was a busy May for the Irish as the 2024 class added safety Kennedy Urlacher, wide receiver Micah Gilbert, linebacker Teddy Rezac, linebacker Bodie Kahoun and defensive end Loghan Thomas.
The Irish essentially subbed in Sevillano for four-star defensive tackle Owen Wafle, who formally exited the class May 24. Notre Dame remains in the mix for five-star defensive tackle Justin Scott, who is down to Notre Dame, Georgia, Miami (Fla.), Michigan and Ohio State.
Notre Dame jumped ahead of LSU for the No. 3 spot in the Rivals 2024 class team rankings with a point total of 1,942 from its 17 commitments. Notre Dame only trails Georgia (16 commits; 2,187 points) and Michigan (17; 1,951).
Notre Dame's lone commitment in the 2025 class is also a Florida defensive tackle: four-star recruit Davion Dixon from Miami. Both Sevillano and Dixon are 300-pounders.
But there's much more than size to like about Notre Dame's newest commitment.
"From an intangible perspective, there is just as much to like of Sevillano," Garcia said. "The maturity it takes to leave home as a teenager in pursuit of a college home like Notre Dame shines through in his profile on and off the field.
"Few prospects we've come across work harder and few are as competitive as the 300-pounder from a football standpoint. Effort, motor, motivation, discipline, etc. won't be questioned in the coming years, which makes the Irish decision feel like such a strong fit.
"Also a longtime team captain, Sevillano is a quick study who builds trust with his teammates in relatively short order. This is one of those commitments that will age well relative to prospect ranking in NFL-driven evaluation models."
During his official visit next weekend, Sevillano is set to be joined by a slew of fellow commits on their own official visits including Kahoun, Rezac, Thomas, Urlacher, cornerback Karson Hobbs, defensive end Cole Mullins and wide receiver Cam Williams. Quarterback commit CJ Carr and running back commit Aneyas Williams will also be on campus.
