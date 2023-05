Alexander Ehrensberger has chosen to end his college football career and return to his home country of Germany.

The 6-foot-7, 267-pound defensive lineman announced Thursday on Instagram he will embark on the next chapter of his life as a medical student upon graduation from Notre Dame.

The former three-star recruit joined the Irish for the spring semester of 2020 out of Theodor-Fliedner Gymnasium in Dusseldorf, Germany.

