Notre Dame hires Jon Sanderson to lead MBB's strength and conditioning

Sanderson arrives at ND after spending one season at Vanderbilt, but the bulk of his experience came at the University of Michigan — 15 years — where he was a part of two Final Fours (2013, 2018).

And now he’s coming to Notre Dame with that distinction and more than 20 years of experience with Irish men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry announcing Sanderson Saturday as the program’s new director of men’s basketball strength & conditioning.

Jon Sanderson holds the distinction as the only college strength-and-conditioning coach in NCAA history to both play in a men’s basketball NCAA Final Four and serve on a coaching staff in at least one.

The former starting forward at both Ohio State (1999 Final Four) and Ohio University replaces Greg Miskinis.

“We are fortunate to add Jon to our basketball staff and sports performance team,” Shrewsberry said in a statement. “He is regarded as one of the best strength & conditioning coaches in the country, and his addition is a game-changer for our program.

“We strive to be a program that stresses player development, and Jon’s track record of success at multiple schools makes him an ideal fit.”

He also has a son — Jonathan Sanders — who’s a 6-foot-3, four-star point guard prospect out of Ann Arbor (Mich.) Saline High, with a longstanding Notre Dame scholarship offer among his 13 options.

Prior to his long run at Michigan, the elder Sanderson had stints with Clemson and Marshall and interned at Ohio University. The Mansfield, Ohio, native received both his bachelor’s in communication (2001) and master’s in sport sciences (2002) from Ohio University.

“I’m honored to join Notre Dame as the director of men’s basketball strength & conditioning,” Sanderson said. “Coach Shrewsberry has established a strong foundation and an incredible culture. I truly believe this program is on the verge of taking off.

“I’ve known coach Shrewsberry for over 20 years. He’s one of the sharpest minds and most genuine leaders in the game. I’m excited to add another dimension to what’s already being built here. It’s a privilege to help shape the future of Notre Dame basketball, and I’m fully committed to the mission.”

Sanderson played college basketball at Ohio State (1997-99) and Ohio (2000-02). He was the starting small forward on Ohio State’s 1999 Final Four team and a high school basketball standout at Lexington High School in Ohio.

Besides Jonathan, Sanderson and his wife Jennifer have two other children: twins Joshua and Jillian.